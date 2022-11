New York-listed racing and gaming operator PENN Entertainment has reported solid results for the third quarter of 2022 as revenue climbed 7.5 per cent to $1.63bn.

The company’s Interactive division recorded the biggest growth as Q3 revenue rose 71 per cent year-on-year to $158.7m, while PENN’s land-based operations also performed well with growth across all regions.

The Northeast segment saw revenue increase by 2 per cent to $685.4m, while revenue from the South segment rose 4 per [...]