Online gambling was the only sector to record year-on-year revenue growth in the Danish market for September, rising by 14 per cent to DKK236.9m (€31.8m).

Sports betting revenue was unchanged at DKK213.6m in September, while land-based casino revenue fell by 2 per cent to DKK34.0m, and gaming machine revenue was down 10 per cent to DKK99.1m.

The revenue growth from iGaming was enough to offset the declines in other sectors, with overall gambling revenue for September up [...]