New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has posted net income of $264m for the third quarter of 2022, after seeing consolidated revenue climb 8 per cent to $1.06bn.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 31 per cent increase in Global Gaming revenue to $379m, which the supplier attributed to significant increases in machine shipments, average selling prices, installed base yields, and intellectual property and multi-year poker site licenses.

Digital & Betting revenue increased by 27 [...]