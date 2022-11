US casino operator Full House Resorts has posted a 12 per cent drop in revenue to $41.4m for the third quarter of 2022, following a 9 per cent decline in casino gaming and lower revenue from contracted sports betting.

Revenue from the company’s Silver Slipper Casino in Mississippi fell by 7 per cent to just under $20.0m during Q3, due to high comparables a year ago and a $0.3m decline in retail sports betting revenue, which [...]