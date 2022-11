New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has reported a 20 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to $648m for the third quarter of 2022, driven by growth across all business segments.

Gaming revenue rose by 24 per cent year-on-year to $419m, buoyed by a 47 per cent increase in Gaming machine sales, coupled with continued growth momentum in Gaming operations, which were boosted by record North America premium installed base units and higher average daily [...]