New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has recorded another strong quarter of growth as Q3 revenue climbed 14 per cent to $78.7m.

The year-on-year growth was driven by its core Betting Technology, Content & Services division, as revenue grew 13 per cent to $49.2m, driven by new customer acquisitions, increased utilization of available content, and expansion of value-add services and new service offerings.

The biggest growth again came from the Media Technology, Content & [...]