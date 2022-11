New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has reported a 21 per cent increase in revenue to a record $204.3m in the third quarter of 2022.

The strong revenue growth was driven by a 27 per cent increase in revenue from the Fintech segment on higher hardware and software sales, and 17 per cent growth in the Games segment following a 1,314-unit year-on-year increase in the installed game base.

Third quarter Fintech revenue amounted to $91.8m, while Games [...]