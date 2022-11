Indiana licensed sports betting operators recorded a 3 per cent year-on-year fall in sports wagers to $446.2m in October.

With strong comparables a year ago, the state’s 15 online sportsbook operators saw wagers decline marginally by 0.3 per cent to $410.7m versus a year, when there were just 12 operators live.

A bigger decline came from Indiana's 14 operational retail sportsbooks as October wagers fell by 28 per cent to $35.5m.

American Football was the most popular sport [...]