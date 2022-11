Maryland’s retail betting sector recorded handle of $39.7m in October, a new high for sports betting in the state since its launch in December 2021.

Gross win for the month was $5.3m at a margin of 13.4 per cent, down from September’s high of $6.6m, from a margin of 21.2 per cent. After permitted deductions, taxable win in October was $5.2m, earning the state $781,642 in contributions.

During October, Greenmount Station OTB became the eighth operator to [...]