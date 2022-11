October was a good month for the Oregon Lottery’s sports betting division, as total handle increased by 48 per cent to $55.6m.

It is the first time since launch in October 2019 that Oregon’s betting handle has been above $50m for a calendar month.

Betting on American football accounted for $21.4m of handle for a 39 per cent share of the market, with basketball adding $12.7m (23 per cent) and baseball $7.3m (13 per cent).

Total gross [...]