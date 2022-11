Total sales generated by Taiwan’s Welfare Lottery fell by 3 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 to NT$108.1bn (€3.4bn).

After payment of prizes, the lottery’s revenue was NT$37.7bn, a decline of 6 per cent on the previous year.

The total nine month sales figure for 2022 already represents 81 per cent of last year's annual sales total of NT$132.9bn, which was a six-year high for the lottery.

Since 2007, the Welfare Lottery has been operated [...]