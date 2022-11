New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN narrowed net loss by 20 per cent in the third quarter, despite a flat revenue performance.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $32.12m, compared to $32.27m a year ago, with growth in B2B revenue once again offset by lower revenue in B2C.

GAN’s B2B revenue climbed 13.5 per cent year-on-year to $12.69m, while B2C revenue from Coolbet fell by 8 per cent to $19.44m.

Coolbet recorded a 31 [...]