Tennessee's regulated sports betting market generated handle of more than $400m for the first time since launch, with October’s wagers reaching $405.3m.

October handle improved by 8 per cent year-on-year with a margin of 9.2 per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent a year ago, resulting in gross win of $37.3m, an increase of 63 per cent.

After adjustments of $2.5m, adjusted gross win amounted to $34.8m, which was more than double the $17.2m reported in October [...]