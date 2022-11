Gaming revenue from Singapore’s two integrated casino resorts climbed to S$1.11bn ($776m) in the third quarter of the year, marking the first quarter since 2019 with gaming revenue above S$1bn.

Combined gaming revenue almost trebled year-on-year, with revenue from Genting’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) climbing 96 per cent to S$382m, with Sands’ Marina Bay Sands (MBS) 259 per cent higher at $510m ($$732m).

Visitor numbers to Singapore have been increasing throughout 2022 as the country opens [...]