The new sports betting sector in Kansas continued its solid start in October, with handle increasing by 18 per cent over September’s first month of operations to $190m.

Online wagering generated handle of $181.7m and accounted for 96 per cent of the state’ monthly handle, with retail wagering handle amounting to $8.2m.

Gross win for Kansas’ six betting brands, however, fell from $22.0m to $18.6m in October at a margin of 9.8 per cent.

In the first two [...]