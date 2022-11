New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar Group has raised its full year guidance after a strong third quarter period in which revenue climbed 31 per cent to €178.8m.

Q3 revenue came in ahead of expectations, driven by a 61 per cent increase in revenue from the United States to €31.6m, helping the segment turn its first profit since the company’s IPO in September 2021.

The RoW Betting segment, accounting for more than half of quarterly [...]