Nasdaq-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has reported another quarter of strong growth as net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed 54 per cent to €30.6m in the third quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by an 82 per cent increase in Mexico NGR to €12.9m, while NGR from Spain grew by 29 per cent to €14.9m. Colombia NGR more than doubled versus a year ago to €1.9m, while other NGR rose to €0.9m.

Average [...]