Sports betting handle for the five licensed operators in Washington DC hit $24.8m in October, making it the best month of 2022 so far.

Three of the five operators posted their highest monthly handle since they launched. The DC Lottery’s GambetDC brand had handle of $7.5m, an increase of 36 per cent year-on-year, with BetMGM’s handle more than quadrupling to $6.8m. FanDuel has only been live since June and its October handle was $1.7m.

But the growth [...]