Total revenue from all forms of gambling in Pennsylvania climbed to $450.24m in October as strong growth in sports betting and online gaming offset lower retail revenue.

Pennsylvania’s October gambling revenue total represents a 5.7 per cent improvement on the same month last year and a marginal improvement over September 2022.

Retail slots accounted for the largest share of revenue during the month at $199.05m, a fall of 2.1 per cent year-on-year, with retail table games revenue [...]