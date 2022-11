New Jersey’s iGaming revenue grew by 16 per cent in October to $147.2m and helped to offset revenue declines in the sports betting and land-based casino sectors. Overall gambling revenue in New Jersey fell by 0.7 per cent to $445.7m in October.

Total sports betting handle amounted to $1.06bn for the month, a fall of 19 per cent year-on-year, although it was the first time since March that handle had been above $1bn. The margin was [...]