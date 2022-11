Frankfurt-listed operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 50 per cent drop in net betting and gaming revenue to €30.7m for the nine-month period ended 30 September.

Total betting and gaming volume was down 74 per cent year-on-year at €342.6m, with €303.5m paid out in winnings during the period.

Gross betting and gaming revenue fell by 51 per cent to €39.1m, in line with expectations. Lower betting fees and gambling levies of €8.3m, alongside VAT on electric services of [...]