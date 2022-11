New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 2 per cent fall in revenue to €307.8m for the third quarter of 2022, following declines in online casino and brand license revenue.

Across all products, Betway’s Q3 revenue increased by 4.5 per cent compared to the same period last year to €168.8m, offsetting an 8 per cent fall in Spin revenue to €139.0m.

Online casino revenue fell by 4 per cent year-on-year to €196.6m, [...]