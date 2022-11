Italian gaming operator Lottomatica has recorded strong growth for the nine-month period ended 30 September, with revenue climbing 122 per cent to €1.03bn.

The year-on-year growth was driven by strong performances from the company’s retail operations, with the comparable period last year negatively impacted by strict covid-related closures until the end of May 2021.

Revenue from Lottomatica’s Gaming Franchise division rose 169 per cent to €525.7m, comprising Amusement With Prizes (AWP) revenue of €196.4m, Video Lottery Terminal [...]