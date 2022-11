Warsaw-listed betting operator STS Group has reported a 25 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to a record PLN167m (€35.7m) in the third quarter of 2022.

The record Q3 performance helped NGR for the first nine months of 2022 climb 8 per cent to PLN429m, of which around 80 per cent was derived online.

STS had 576,000 active users between January and September, with 237,000 new registrations and 163,000 first time depositors.

As a result of [...]