Sports betting handle in Virginia broke the $500m mark for the first time in October, with handle rising by 24 per cent to $528.0m.

October’s margin was 9.7 per cent (2021: 7.1 per cent), giving a gross win from the state's 13 licensed operators of $51.2m, which was up by 70 per cent on the previous year.

Allowable bonus deductions fell by 94 per cent to just $963,187 because licensees are only allowed to deduct bonuses from [...]