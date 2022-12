Arizona sports betting handle grew by 85 per cent year-on-year to reach $538m for September, taking total wagers for the first nine months of 2022 over $4bn.

Mobile wagering accounted for 99 per cent of all betting with handle of $533.4m, up 85 per cent versus the comparable period last year. Retail wagers were up 31 per cent at $4.0m, and limited event wagering contributed a further $0.6m (2021: no operators).

“September was clearly a strong month [...]