Colorado sports betting handle rose by 7 per cent to $526.6m in October, boosted by strong wagering growth from basketball.

Wagers on basketball increased by 35 per cent year-on-year to $85.7m, while wagering on American football (professional and college) was $222.0m, accounting for 42 per cent of monthly handle, although this was down marginally by 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

Parlay bets had handle of $92.0m, which was an increase of 3 per cent, and took an 18 [...]