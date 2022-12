Macau’s tentative gaming recovery stalled in November with revenue of MOP3.0bn (€356m), which was down 55 per cent versus the same period last year.

Gaming revenue in Macau had shown three consecutive months of growth from August to October but November’s performance ended that streak, as revenue fell by 23 per cent on October’s figure.

October had the best monthly gaming revenue since February. The Golden Week holiday did help increase October’s visitor numbers to 580,000 but [...]