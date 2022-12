Sports betting handle in Illinois rose by 23 per cent in October to $1.03bn, the first time that the state’s monthly handle has exceeded $1bn.

Online betting handle was up 23 per cent year-on-year at $989.3m, and accounted for 96 per cent of all handle in October. Retail betting was up by a more modest 9 per cent to $40.3m.

Wagering on professional sports was $905.5m, across all channels, which was 88 per cent of total handle. [...]