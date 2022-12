West Virginia’s combined sports betting and iGaming market continued to see strong growth in November as total wagers from licensed operators rose 35 per cent year-on-year to $473.1m.

The five-week period ended 3 December saw iGaming wagers increase by 55 per cent versus a year ago to $390.5m, offsetting an 18 per cent drop in sports wagers to $82.5m.

West Virginia iGaming & Sports Wagers: Five-week period ended 3 December 2022 (US$)

Having taken over as iGaming market [...]