Maryland’s licensed sports betting operators collected total wagers of $219.1m in November, including $186.1m from the state’s newly opened mobile betting market.

Maryland’s first seven mobile sportsbooks held eight hours of controlled demonstration betting on 21 November, and launched on 23 November.

In nine days of operations during November, operators took in mobile sports betting handle of $186.1m, with FanDuel the early market leader with mobile handle of $89.9m, ahead of DraftKings’ $69.6m.

The third biggest mobile sportsbook [...]