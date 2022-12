The Oregon Lottery recorded a 70 per cent increase in sports betting handle to $55.5m in November, with wagering on soccer seeing a 139 per cent rise due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer betting handle was $6.3m in November, which was the sport’s highest monthly total, and contributed 11 per cent of all betting handle.

Basketball betting was up by 54 per cent to $20.8m (37 per cent share), whilst American football handle was [...]