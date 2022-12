Denmark’s gambling revenue grew by 12.5 per cent in October to DKK590.9m (€79.4m), helped by a strong performance from the sports betting sector.

Sports betting revenue was up by 63 per cent year-on-year at DKK213.4m, with online casino gaming contributing DKK247.0m in October, which was 42 per cent of Denmark’s monthly revenue, and up 2.5 per cent on the previous year.

The Danish retail gaming sector fared less well, with land-based casino revenue falling by 22 per [...]