Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported record results for the first half of its 2022/23 fiscal year, as total revenue increased by 3.5 per cent to CAD$1.47bn.

The strong revenue performance for the half-year period ended 26 September was driven by an 80 per cent increase in revenue from casino and gaming halls to $551.4m following the impact of Covid-19 restrictions in the comparable period last year.

This included a 2.5 per cent increase in online [...]