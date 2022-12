Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming wagers surpassed $1bn for the third consecutive month as December wagers reached $1.07bn.

November wagers were 6 per cent below the previous month’s record total, and comprised $903.7m from iGaming, $154.5m from online sports betting, and $10.6m from retail sports betting.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Wagers: November 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings remained Connecticut’s market leader with iGaming wagers of $512.1m, ahead of Mohegan [...]