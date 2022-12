Mississippi’s sports betting market grew by 21 per cent in November as total wagers reached $73.6m, its best monthly performance in more than a year.

Wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos were at their highest level since October 2021, with American Football accounting for nearly half of the total with $34.2m in wagers.

Basketball contributed $23.9m in wagers during the month, with Baseball generating $952,212, and other sports a further $4.4m. Sports Parlay Cards accounted for [...]