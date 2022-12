Denmark’s third quarter gambling revenue was DKK1.69bn (€228m), showing just 2 per cent growth on the previous year.

Online casino was the largest sector by revenue (43 per cent) and was the only one to show growth, up by 10 per cent year-on-year at DKK721m.

Denmark Gambling Revenue: Q3 2022 (DKK)

Within the online casino sector, online slots had revenue of DKK551.5m, up by 16 per cent, and accounted for 77 per cent of Danish iGaming revenue. Roulette [...]