Arkansas sports betting handle soared by 265 per cent to reach $30m in November, as the mobile sector continues to fuel the growth.

Mobile sports betting, which went live in March, generated wagers of $24.4m during the month, which was a rise of 18 per cent on October.

Saracen Casino Resort had mobile wagers of $15.5m, which was equivalent to 64 per cent of the sector’s handle for the month.

Southland Casino Racing had a 25 per [...]