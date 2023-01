Sports betting handle in Washington DC amounted to $21.4m in November, showing no change on the previous year, although the monthly performance of individual operators was more volatile.

Caesars remained the largest brand by handle with $7.4m, but wagering was 47 per cent down on the prior year period.

The next biggest operator, DC Lottery’s GambetDC, had handle of $6.6m, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year, representing a 31 per cent share of the market.

BetMGM [...]