bet365 has reported a 2 per cent increase in sports betting and gaming revenue to £2.85bn for its financial year ended 27 March 2022.

Sports betting revenue fell by 2 per cent during the year as a year-on-year reduction in sports margin percentage offset the impact of wagering growth, while revenue from the operator’s gaming product increased by 25 per cent.

Total active customers were up by 48 per cent compared to the same period last year, [...]