Sports betting handle in Arizona rose by 27 per cent in October to $618.6m, just the second month since launch that monthly wagers surpassed $600m.

Mobile betting accounted for 99 per cent ($611.3m) of all Arizona wagering during the month, which was dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel. These two brands had a combined 67 per cent share of mobile betting, with their closest rival being BetMGM (15 per cent).

“It is clear Arizona’s sports betting industry continues [...]