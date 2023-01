The first full month of mobile sports betting in Maryland generated handle of $478.3m in December, with seven brands live in the state.

As has been the case in other states, FanDuel and DraftKings have taken market leading positions in the early stages of Maryland’s regulated mobile betting market. FanDuel reported handle of $236.2m for a 49 per cent share of the market in December, ahead of DraftKings' $157.8m (33 per cent).

Mobile betting gross win was [...]