Illinois' sports betting handle grew by 32 per cent year-on-year to $1.03bn in November, marking the second consecutive billion-dollar month.

Online sports betting was responsible for 96 per cent of Illinois’ monthly handle and grew by 33 per cent versus a year ago to $989.5m. Retail sports betting was also up and grew by 18 per cent to $39.9m.

The split between wagering on professional and college sports was 77:23, with handle from professional sports being $795.9m [...]