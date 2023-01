Sportsbook wagers in Indiana fell by 7 per cent in December to $431.4m, taking licensed operators' total handle for the year to $4.5bn.

The bulk (92 per cent) of December’s wagers were placed via digital channels, amounting to $396.7m, a fall of 6 per cent year-on-year. Retail sports wagers were also lower than December 2021 after falling 14 per cent to $34.7m.

The margin for December was up by 4.3 percentage points to 9.9 per cent, which [...]