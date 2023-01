Central European betting operator STS Group enjoyed a record performance during 2022 as net gaming revenue increased by 17 per cent to PLN663m (approx. €141.3m).

Total amounts staked in 2022 rose 4 per cent compared to the previous year to PLN4.68bn, buoyed by a 13 per cent increase in active users to 783,000 and a 19 per cent rise in new registered customers to 439,000 – all of which were record highs.

As a result of the [...]