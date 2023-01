New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks and their partners recorded a 10 per cent increase in total gaming win to $5.21bn in 2022, a level not seen in more than fifteen years.

The strong performance was driven by a 9 per cent rise in land-based casino win to $2.79bn, and a 22 per cent increase in iGaming win to $1.66bn, which offset a 6.5 per cent drop in sports betting gross revenue to $763.0m.

The 2022 total of $5.21bn [...]