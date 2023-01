Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming market hit a new record high in December as total wagers reached $1.16bn, with iGaming wagers surpassing $1bn for the first time.

December’s wagers were higher than October’s previous record of $1.14bn and marked the fourth consecutive month that combined sports betting and iGaming wagers surpassed $1bn.

The monthly total comprised $1.0bn from iGaming, $149.7m from online sports betting, and $10.5m from retail sports betting.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Handle: December 2022 [...]