Pennsylvania’s gambling market reached new heights in 2022 as total revenue from all forms of gaming increased by 10 per cent to $5.21bn, buoyed by another record performance in December.

December’s total revenue grew by 17 per cent year-on-year to $475.0m, surpassing the market's previous monthly record set in March 2022.

This was driven by a third consecutive record performance from the iGaming sector, where revenue climbed 32 per cent versus a year ago to $134.6m, while [...]