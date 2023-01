Mississippi reported its highest monthly sports betting handle of 2022 in December at $74.4m, driven by an 87 per cent increase in wagering on basketball.

Basketball bets amounted to $28.9m in December, and accounted for 39 per cent of monthly handle, while American football betting wagers rose by 33 per cent to $33.2m, equivalent to 45 per cent of the total.

The strong wagering growth helped adjusted gross win in December climb to $11.3m (December 2021: 3.2m), [...]