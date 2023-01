Total sports betting handle in New Hampshire reached $891.7m in 2022, after handle in December climbed by 5 per cent to $90.9m.

The final three months of the year all posted handle above $90m, and helped annual handle grow by 27 per cent over 2021.

In December, it was the retail sector which caused most of New Hampshire’s wagering growth, with handle up by 20 per cent to $25.0m. Online betting handle was flat year-on-year at $65.9m.

The [...]